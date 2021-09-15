Kristolyn Lloyd Joins the Cast of Fairycakes Off-Broadway

The Dear Evan Hansen alum replaces Alfie Fuller.

Kristolyn Lloyd has joined the cast of Douglas Carter Beane’s Fairycakes Off-Broadway. The Dear Evan Hansen Broadway alum will play Peaseblossom, replacing Alfie Fuller, who departed the production citing scheduling conflicts.

Lloyd’s additional credits include Little Women at Primary Stages, Paradise Blue at Signature Theatre, Hamlet at the Public Theater, and Heathers the Musical at New World Stages.

Beane directs the play, a send-up of A Midsummer’s Night Dream that pairs up characters from different fairy tales. As previously announced , the world premiere begins previews October 14 at the Greenwich House Theater ahead of an October 24 opening.

Fairycakes stars Mo Rocca as Geppetto, Lloyd as Peaseblossom, Sabatino Cruz as Pinocchio, Jackie Hoffman as Moth, Kuhoo Verma as Cinderella, Z Infante as Cobweb, Ann Harada as Musterseed, Jamen Nanthakumar as Changeling, Julie Halston as Titania/Elizabeth, Arnie Burton as Oberon/Dirk, Chris Myers as Puck, and Jason Tam as Prince/Cupid.

The production features scenic design by Shoko Kambara and Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and music contributions by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott choreographs and serves as associate director.

For more information, go to FairycakesThePlay.com .

