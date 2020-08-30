Krysta Rodriguez, Courtney Reed, and Olivia Puckett Read The Smell of the Kill on Stars in the House August 30

Plays in the House is a spinoff of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Michele Lowe's The Smell of the Kill August 30.

Helmed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Eureka Day, Hatef**k), the reading, part of the Plays in the House spinoff series, features Krysta Rodriguez (Smash, Hercules) as Nicky, Courtney Reed (Cambodian Rock Band, Aladdin) as Molly, and Olivia Puckett (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Debra. Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter) reads stage directions.

In The Smell of the Kill, during a late-night chat in the kitchen after dinner, Nicky, Debra, and Molly realize their husbands have accidentally locked themselves in the walk-in freezer downstairs. Should they let them out? Or is this the perfect opportunity to free themselves from the flaws of their marriages?



The stream will be available above beginning at 2 PM and will be online through September 3 at 2 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.



