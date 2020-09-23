Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, More to Star in Holiday Hallmark Channel Movie

Broadway favorites Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and Tom McGowan will all star in One Royal Holiday, scheduled to premiere November 1 at 8 PM ET on Hallmark Channel.
Osnes will lead the cast as Anna, who offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter from a blizzard, only to discover that they have royal lineage.
The film is a reunion for Osnes and Clark, who co-starred in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway in 2013, both earning Tony Award nominations for their performances.
One Royal Holiday is part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2020 series, which also features holiday-themed movies starring Jonathan Bennett, Treat Williams, Lacey Chabert, Candace Camerone Bure, Danica McKellar, and Tamara Mowry-Housley. Gettin' the Band Back Together star Marilu Henner will headline Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, about a young woman who discovers via a DNA test that she's Jewish just in time for a romance-filled festival of lights.