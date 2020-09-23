Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, More to Star in Holiday Hallmark Channel Movie

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, More to Star in Holiday Hallmark Channel Movie
By Logan Culwell-Block
Sep 23, 2020
 
One Royal Holiday will feature Osnes taking in stranded strangers who turn out to have a royal secret.
Krystal Joy Brown
Krystal Joy Brown Sam Aronov / Shutterstock.com

Broadway favorites Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and Tom McGowan will all star in One Royal Holiday, scheduled to premiere November 1 at 8 PM ET on Hallmark Channel.

Osnes will lead the cast as Anna, who offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter from a blizzard, only to discover that they have royal lineage.

Victoria Clark, Aaron Tveit, and Laura Osnes on set filming <i>One Royal Holiday</i>
Victoria Clark, Aaron Tveit, and Laura Osnes on set filming One Royal Holiday Courtesy of Victoria Clark

The film is a reunion for Osnes and Clark, who co-starred in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway in 2013, both earning Tony Award nominations for their performances.

One Royal Holiday is part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2020 series, which also features holiday-themed movies starring Jonathan Bennett, Treat Williams, Lacey Chabert, Candace Camerone Bure, Danica McKellar, and Tamara Mowry-Housley. Gettin' the Band Back Together star Marilu Henner will headline Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, about a young woman who discovers via a DNA test that she's Jewish just in time for a romance-filled festival of lights.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.