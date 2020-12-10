Krystina Alabado, Jawan M. Jackson, Victor Garber, Tovah Feldshuh, More Join Home for the Holidays Concert

The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS benefit, sponsored by Cadillac, streams December 15.

Mean Girls alum Krystina Alabado, Ain’t Too Proud’s Jawan M. Jackson and James Harkness, and four-time Tony nominees Victor Garber and Tovah Feldshuh have joined the lineup for Home for the Holidays concert December 15, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and sponsored by Cadillac. As part of the event, artists will perform songs based on traditions from their homes and from where their respective shows are set.

The free stream begins at 8 PM ET at BroadwayCares.org and is available through December 19. The stream will also be available through streaming partner Playbill.com .

Also making special appearances during the evening are Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker, and Isaac Powell and Wesley Taylor.

As previously announced , Home for the Holidays will be hosted by Jackson and Harkness’ Ain’t Too Proud co-star Jelani Remy, who also conceived the concert. Eric Ulloa writes and directs with musical direction by Jaime Lozano and video editing by Stefania Bulbarella.

“I remember very clearly upon making my Broadway debut, that the most amazing part of Broadway is the instant family you become a part of, the community,” says Ulloa. “In the midst of this ongoing industry shutdown, I think I speak for everyone when I see that we desperately miss that sense of community. So, with a creative team sent to me by the theatrical gods, that’s exactly what we’re setting out to do. We’re going to bring you back to the Theatre District and bring it back to life for audiences through the vibrancy of our community, the holiday traditions we share and a little bit of magic. We have this incredible chance to raise much needed money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the remarkably important work they do and warm the hearts of so many people by bringing them back to the theatrical ‘homes’ they know and love.”

The complete roster of stars now includes Donna Marie Asbury, Petrina Bromley, Carolee Carmello, Casey Clark, Alan Cumming, André De Shields, Ed Dixon, Mariah Rose Faith, Gabriela Garcia, Lena Hall, James Harkness, Heather Headley, Carly Hughes, Ramin Karimloo, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Allen Renee Louis, George Masswhohl, Matt Manuel, Mdu Nadela, Nteliseng Nkhela, Karen Olivo, Genny Padilla, Jacqueline Remy, Conrad Ricamora, Eliseo Román, Jennifer Sánchez, Laura Leigh Turner, Tonya Wathen, Nic Walker, and Nina West.

Donations will be accepted at BroadwayCares.org. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.

