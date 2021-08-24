Krystina Alabado Will Star in Mystic Pizza Musical World Premiere

The cast at Ogunquit Playhouse will also include Kyra Kennedy and Gianna Yanelli.

Broadway alum Krystina Alabado will star as Daisy in the musical adaptation of the 1988 film Mystic Pizza, making its world premiere this fall at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse. Joining Alabado on stage is her former Mean Girls castmate Gianna Yanelli as Jojo and Waitress tour alum Kyra Kennedy as Kat.

Performances will run September 1–October 2 at the Playhouse’s open-air Leary Pavilion. As previously announced , the score is written by Melissa Etheridge with added pop hits from the ‘80s made famous by John Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Phil Collins and more.

Joining the main trio are Rayanne Gonzales as Leona, Joel Perez (Fun Home) as Tim, Garrett Marshall as Bill, and Corey Mach (Kinky Boots) as Charles. Becca Petersen, Isabella De Souza Moore, Nicole Paloma Sarro, Jesse Swimm, Jake Swain, Graham Stevens, and Forest VanDyke round out the ensemble, alongside swings Elaine Cotter and Joshua Bess.

The team behind Mystic Pizza features women in all lead creative positions, with director Casey Hushion, book writer Sandy Rustin, choreographer Liz Ramos, music supervisor Carmel Dean, and music director Kristin Stowell. The musical is based on the original story and characters by Amy Holden Jones.

The production will also feature scenic design by Nate Bertone, lighting design by Richard Latta, sound design by Kevin Heard, costume design by Jen Caprio, wig design by Roxanne De Luna, and casting by Chad Eric Murnane of Binder Casting. Christopher Kee Anaya-Gorman is the production stage manager and Giles T. Horne is the assistant stage manager, with Michael Barra and Allison Bressi of Lively McCabe Entertainment as executive producers.

In Mystic Pizza, three working-class girls navigate the complex expectations of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint serving everyone from townies to the privileged country club set.