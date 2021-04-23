Kwofe Coleman Named New President and CEO of St. Louis Muny

By Andrew Gans
Apr 23, 2021
 
Coleman will succeed Denny Reagan in 2022.
Kwofe Coleman has been named the new president and CEO of The Muny, effective January 1, 2022. He is currently the theatre’s managing director and oversees the organizational, financial, and business affairs of the St. Louis venue.

Coleman will succeed Denny Reagan, who announced his plans to retire in December, and has been with The Muny since 1968, having served as president and CEO since 1991.

“Kwofe is a remarkably gifted leader who understands the institution at its core, and more importantly, its commitment to the St. Louis community,” stated Muny President and CEO Reagan. “He will ensure The Muny’s future remains bright while offering a new perspective on how to lead our beloved theatre into its next century. Without question, he is the perfect choice.”

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead The Muny and serve a community that I love. The unparalleled history, remarkable resources, and aspirational spirit that have yielded a century of success for The Muny are our foundation as we begin our second century,” added Coleman. “With great excitement, I look toward the future of a cultural institution that will take intentional steps to broaden and evolve our identity and relationships through both our art and our investment in this community.”

Coleman joined The Muny full time in 2008 as a staff accountant. In 2011 he formed The Muny’s first digital communications department, reconstructing The Muny’s internet presence and social media identity while also increasing the theatre’s internet sales stream and national presence. He was promoted to director of marketing and communications in 2014, where he managed The Muny’s branding and marketing efforts through its 2018 centennial season. He was also key in the creation of both The Muny’s Second Century Strategic Plan and The Muny’s $100 million Second Century Capital Campaign. Following the 2018 season, Coleman was named managing director.

The theatre leader currently serves as the president-elect of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and was a 2018 Fellowship Advisor for the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Saint Louis Club and is a 2015 recipient of the St. Louis American’s Salute to Young Leaders Award and was named to the 2020 St. Louis Business Journal 40 under 40.

