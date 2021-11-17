Kyle Scatliffe Returns to Broadway’s Hamilton

The Color Purple and Les Misérables alum steps back into the dual track of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

Kyle Scatliffe has returned to the Broadway company of Hamiton, reprising his performance as both Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. He replaces Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, who has been doing double duty on Broadway with both the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical and occasional appearances at Freestyle Love Supreme.

Scatliffe first took on the two-character track in the “Philip” national touring company; he joined the Broadway company for a limited engagement in 2019. His additional credits include Les Misérables, The Color Purple, and To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, plus Jocelyn Bioh’s recent Merry Wives in Central Park.

The Broadway staging of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical resumed performances September 14 following the coronavirus shutdown.

The current cast includes Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton, Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, Jin Ha as Aaron Burr, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, Euan Morton as King George, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton.

