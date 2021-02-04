Kyle Taylor Parker's New Album, Broadway Soul, Vol. 2, to Drop This Month

The sophomore album from the Kinky Boots star features guest vocals from Shoshana Bean.

Kyle Taylor Parker, who has starred on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is set to release his sophomore album, Broadway Soul, Vol. 2, featuring songs from the musicals Hedwig and the Angry Inch, South Pacific, A Chorus Line, The Wiz, Follies, The Music Man, and more, via Broadway Records later this month.

Like Parker's debut album Broadway Soul, Vol. 1, this follow-up re-imagines Broadway classics with an R&B twist and through the lens of a queer artist of color. Vol. 2, announced back in June, is an eclectic concept album, created as a full musical telling a sentimental and hopeful love story evocative of the times.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jackie Cox, plus Broadway alums Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress), Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton, The Cher Show), and Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) guest on the album.

Broadway Soul, Vol. 2 will be available on all digital platforms on February 12, with a physical CD to follow on February 26. Pre-orders are available now at BroadwayRecords.com and offer an instant download of "What I Did for Love."