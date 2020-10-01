L Morgan Lee and More Set for Fanny Brice Tribute Hello Gorgeous: Funny Folx in Concert

The fundraiser, featuring songs from Funny Girl and more, will support International Sanctuary.

L Morgan Lee, Lauren Boyd, Deonte Warren, Tara Tagliaferro, and more stage names will perform in Hello Gorgeous: Funny Folx in Concert October 17. The fundraiser celebrates the music of Fanny Brice while fundraising for International Sanctuary, a nonprofit that empowers girls and women escaping human trafficking in growing community centers across the globe.

Presented by Ahava Theatre Company and conceived by Tagliaferro, the concert will premiere on YouTube and remain available to watch through October 20. While free to enjoy, donations to support International Sanctuary are encouraged.

Also set to perform are Aneesa Folds, Violet Tiorello, Alicia Owsley Charles, Michelle Beth Herman, MiMi Scardulla, and Samantha Joy Pearlman.

The creative team includes producer Elyssa Nicole Trust, director Samantha Joy Pearlman, music director Emily Cohn, associate director and producer Caroline Gorland, sound designer Kimberly O’Loughlin, dramaturg Amara Brady, choreographers Kimberly Immanuel and Kristyn Pope, and video editor Danielle Rogers.