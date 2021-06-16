L Morgan Lee, Bianca Marroquín, Julia Murney, More Join Broadway Live Cinema Festival Lineup

Dozens of Broadway stars will celebrate movie musicals like Chicago, West Side Story, and In the Heights this summer in NYC.

The lineup of artists taking part in the immersive Broadway Live Cinema Festival this summer have been announced, with a bevy of stage favorites slated to take part. Among the notables are Tony nominees Melissa Errico, Brenda Braxton, and Joe Iconis, along with Bianca Marroquín, Julia Murney, L Morgan Lee, and Christine Pedi.

As previously announced , the four-week 2021 festival runs July 15–August 8 at AMC Empire 25 in NYC, and will feature movie musical screenings—including live performances—of Chicago, West Side Story, The Wizard of Oz, Little Shop of Horrors, and In the Heights. Following each screening, audiences are invited to visit Feinstein’s/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop for an encore concert.

Kicking off the in-cinema entertainment for In the Heights screenings will be R.Evolución Latina, an organization founded by original cast member Luis Salgado. Additional confirmed in-cinema performers include Matt Wolpe as Seymour, L Morgan Lee as Audrey, Keely Beirne as Chiffon, Danyel Fulton as Ronnette, and Kim Exum Crystal for Little Shop of Horrors. More casting will be announced soon.

Joining Sunny Hitt and Salgado as choreographers for the auditorium performances are Raja Feather Kelly, Josh Rhodes, and James Alonzo.

The July lineup for Feinstein’s/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop: The Barrio Sings Broadway (July 15) featuring In the Heights alum; The Skivvies: Little Shop of Horrors Edition (July 15), with Lauren Molina, Nick Cearley, Tamika Lawrence, and more; Zack Zadek & Friends Celebrate In the Heights (July 16); Sing Happy… And All That Jazz - Queer & Trans Artists Celebrate Kander & Ebb (July 16), directed by Max Friedman; Christine Pedi Celebrates Chicago (July 17); SiriusXM On Broadway host Julie James (July 17) shares behind-the-scenes stories about the Broadway titles featured in the festival; Robert Creighton: It's Time To Dream (July 22); Chicago star Bianca Marroquín (July 22); Danny Jonokuchi and The Revisionists Celebrate West Side Story (July 23); The Legacy of In the Heights: A Latinx Writers Concert (July 23), featuring the work of Jaime Lozano and more; The Girl From Oz: Melissa Errico Swings the Yellow Brick Road (July 24), featuring the Matt Baker Quintet; Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's Destinee Rea in The Muse - An Evening Honoring Black Women (July 24); Tony nominee Brenda Braxton in Act 2, Now What? (July 29); The Yellow Brick Legacy (July 29), starring Caroline Bowman, Austin Colby, Anastacia McCleskey, and Daniel Quadrino, under the direction of Benjamin Rauhala; and Wicked star Julia Murney (July 30).

In August, the Feinstein’s/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop lineup wraps up with Jonathan Larson Grant winner Rona Siddiqui & Friends (August 5); Tony nominee Joe Iconis and Family Salutes Ashman and Menken (August 5); Amy Spanger Celebrates Chicago (August 6) with special guest Lana Gordon; and Jennifer Leigh Warren (August 7), the original Crystal in Little Shop of Horrors.

The in-cinema offerings will be directed by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) with musical direction by Tony recipient Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy). The creative team also features production designers Anita La Scala and Rob Bissinger, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, sound designer Matt Kraus, and lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker. The casting director is Stewart/Whitley.

The Broadway Live Cinema Festival is produced by Daniel Wise, Zvi Septimus, and Tony winner Jeff Croiter, in association with AMC Theaters. Feinstein’s/54 Below serves as partner and rooftop lounge programmer, curated by Jennifer Ashley Tepper. The executive producer is MEP, which also provides general management.

Click here for tickets.

