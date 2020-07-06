L Morgan Lee, Jacob Dickey, Marc DelaCruz, Raymond J. Lee, Brynn Williams, More Set for July New York Theatre Barn Showcases

The Off-Broadway company continues to host weekly free live streams of musical excerpts.

New York Theatre Barn will continue to present excerpts from upcoming works in its weekly live stream, featuring Broadway alums Jacob Dickey, Marc delaCruz, Brynn Williams, Raymond J. Lee, and more. Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres, the Off-Broadway venue has been previewing new material as a glimpse into what awaits upon re-opening.

Each live 40-minute episode, produced and hosted by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros, includes excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the creators. Episodes air Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on New York Theatre Barn’s YouTube. While free to watch, donations are encouraged. Fifty percent of proceeds will go to a different charity that supports Black lives and civil rights.

Up first July 8 is Francois and the Rebels by Jaime Cepero (Smash), with performances by L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop) and Alex Lugo (Rent), and American Morning by Timothy Huang, featuring Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), and Cathy Ang (KPOP).

The following week’s July 15 episode shines a spotlight on Talk To Me, with a book and lyrics by Charlie Sohne and music by Tim Rosser. Josh Shapiro and Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants) perform. Also on the slate is F.L.I.P.PED by J. Oconer Navarro, featuring Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock).

Following its world premiere earlier this year, the Antonio Valdovinos bio-musical ¡Americano! by gets a virtual showcase July 22. The show features lyrics by Michael Barnard, Carrie Rodriguez, and Jonathan Rosenberg, with music by Rodriguez and a book by Barnard and Rosenberg. In addition, The Book of Mormon alum Christian Probst will perform from Jullian Hornik’s Tenn, about Tennessee Williams.

Rounding out the month of programming July 29 is Forget Me Not, with a book and lyrics by Kate Thomas and music by Joey Contreras. Aladdin star Jacob Dickey, Amanda Lopez, Diana Huey, Kerstin Anderson, and Michael Williams are set to perform. The evening will conclude with the Mexican immigration drama A Crossing, with a book by Mark St. Germain and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak.

