L Morgan Lee, Marc DelaCruz, Raymond J. Lee Perform Virtually in New York Theatre Barn Showcase July 8

By Dan Meyer
Jul 08, 2020
 
The stage favorites perform musical excerpts From Francois and the Rebels and American Morning.
L Morgan Lee
Stage favorites L Morgan Lee, Marc DelaCruz, Raymond J. Lee, and more perform July 8 in New York Theatre Barn’s weekly New Works Series showcase.

The virtual performances will at 7 PM ET on the Off-Broadway company’s YouTube.

Lee (A Strange Loop) is joined by Alex Lugo (Rent) as they perform songs from Francois and the Rebels by Jaime Cepero (Smash). The musical is a punk rock re-telling of the 1791 Haitian Revolution, spotlighting an oft-forgotten moment in Black history through the lens of an high energy score.

Broadway alums DelaCruz (Hamilton) and Lee (Groundhog Day) are teamed up with Cathy Ang (KPOP) to perform from American Morning. Timothy Huang’s exploration of immigration follows two cab drivers who share opposite shifts off the same medallion. The two men’s fates become intertwined as forced competition drives a wedge between them that culminates in a single desperate act that leaves one dead and the other brutalized. A studio album for American Morning was released in June featuring Lee, Arielle Jacobs, Josh Dela Cruz, and more.

Upcoming editions of New Works Series will include Brynn Williams, Christian Probst, and more. Past performances have included works by Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs.

Production Photos: A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons

10 PHOTOS
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, and L Morgan Lee Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jason Veasey and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, and L Morgan Lee Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Antwayn Hopper and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., Larry Owens, L Morgan Lee, and Antwayn Hopper Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
John-Andrew Morrison and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
John-Andrew Morrison, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, and James Jackson, Jr. Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
