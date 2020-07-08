L Morgan Lee, Marc DelaCruz, Raymond J. Lee Perform Virtually in New York Theatre Barn Showcase July 8

The stage favorites perform musical excerpts From Francois and the Rebels and American Morning.

Stage favorites L Morgan Lee, Marc DelaCruz, Raymond J. Lee, and more perform July 8 in New York Theatre Barn’s weekly New Works Series showcase.

The virtual performances will at 7 PM ET on the Off-Broadway company’s YouTube .

Lee (A Strange Loop) is joined by Alex Lugo (Rent) as they perform songs from Francois and the Rebels by Jaime Cepero (Smash). The musical is a punk rock re-telling of the 1791 Haitian Revolution, spotlighting an oft-forgotten moment in Black history through the lens of an high energy score.

Broadway alums DelaCruz (Hamilton) and Lee (Groundhog Day) are teamed up with Cathy Ang (KPOP) to perform from American Morning. Timothy Huang’s exploration of immigration follows two cab drivers who share opposite shifts off the same medallion. The two men’s fates become intertwined as forced competition drives a wedge between them that culminates in a single desperate act that leaves one dead and the other brutalized. A studio album for American Morning was released in June featuring Lee, Arielle Jacobs, Josh Dela Cruz, and more.

Upcoming editions of New Works Series will include Brynn Williams, Christian Probst, and more. Past performances have included works by Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs.

