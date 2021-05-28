La Jolla Playhouse Will Reopen This Summer; Dates Announced for Bhangin’ It and More

The Broadway-aimed Lempicka has been moved to the California venue's 2022–2023 season.

La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California, will reopen this summer with two on-site theatrical projects ahead of a subscription season of three world premiere full productions. The slate includes the previously announced to the yellow house and Bhangin’ It—but of note is the postponement of Lempicka and Mother House to the 2022–2023 season .

Things kick off June 3 with the Without Walls production of A Thousand Ways (Part 2): An Encounter, by 600 Highwaymen. La Jolla next presents the 2021 DNA New Works Series (July 22–25 and July 29–August 1). The Playhouse will also present a special pop-up WOW event featuring five short, commissioned Without Walls works, taking place August 14–15 at Arts District Liberty Station.

The subscription season begins with The Garden (September 21–October 17) by Tony-nominated performer Charlayne Woodard (Ain’t Misbehavin’, FX’s Pose). The production is directed by Patricia McGregor in the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre. Next up is to the yellow house (November 16–December 12) by Kimber Lee, directed by former Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Neel Keller, running in the Mandell Weiss Theatre.

Rounding out the season is Bhangin’ It (March 8–April 17, 2022) in the Mandell Weiss Theatre. Featuring a book by Mike Lew (Teenage Dick) and Rehana Lew Mirza (Hatefuck), music and lyrics by Sam Willmott, with additional music by Grammy Award nominee Deep Singh, the production is choreographed by Rujuta Vaidya and directed by Amy Anders Corcoran.

For all in-person activities, the Playhouse will follow COVID-19 guidelines and strategies provided by UC San Diego, San Diego County, California Department of Public Health, and the CDC. The Playhouse will also offer flexible ticket return policies, as well as virtual viewing options for subscribers to The Garden and to the yellow house.

In addition, the Playhouse plans to continue its Digital Without Walls streaming offerings. Also available virtually will be the Playhouse’s Performance Outreach Program Tour for young audiences: Pick Me Last, written by Idris Goodwin and directed by Jacole Kitchen.