La MaMa Shares Photos of Famous Alums From Bette Midler to Harvey Fierstein and More

By Olivia Clement, Marc J. Franklin
Apr 05, 2020
 
A look back at some of the now-famous faces who have graced the downtown institution's stages.
Bette Midler in Miss Nefertiti Regrets James Gossage

La MaMa's doors may be temporarily shut due to the pandemic, but its digital photo archives, thankfully, are open. We asked the Tony-winning institution, founded in 1961, to share photos featuring some of the famous faces—artists such as Bette Midler, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, and Sam Shepard—who cut their teeth at the downtown theatre.

Run by artistic director Mia Yoo, who took over from Ellen Stewart, La MaMa's founder, in 2011, the East Village theatre has become a proven and tested hotbed for groundbreaking work. “A space like La MaMa is necessary because you need to have a place where an artist can either start out—a seedbed for new work—but it’s also a space where established artists can push themselves in directions they maybe didn’t imagine,” says Yoo. “It’s about pushing the boundaries of the field.”

READ: How the Company That Launched Torch Song Trilogy Stays at the Forefront of Experimental Theatre

During the COVID-19 closures, La MaMa continues to offer creative support for the theatre community with Online Happenings, featuring live streaming of performances, talks, kids events, and more. Find out more here.


Bette Midler and Marvin Peisner in Miss Nefertiti Regrets James Gossage
Bette Midler in Miss Nefertiti Regrets James Gossage
Blue Man Group at La MaMa 50th Celebration
Blue Man Group Poster from “Tubes”
Diane Lane and Jamil Zakkai in Medea Amnon Ben Nomis
Diane Lane and Jamil Zakkai in Medea
Diane Lane in Silver Queen Amnon Ben Nomis
Harvey Fierstein and Edward R. Griffith in Fugue in a Nursery
Harvey Fierstein, Edward R. Griffith, Marilyn Hamlin, and Christopher Marcantel in Fugue in a Nursery
Harvey Fierstein in One Man’s Religion/Pinotti Papers Amnon Ben Nomis
