LA Opera Revises Fall Plans, Pushes Most Titles to 2021

The company will instead present a slate of digital programming and, tentatively, performances at outdoor spaces.

LA Opera has officially postponed its four titles that were to take the stage this fall: productions of Il Trovatore, Tannhäuser, and La Cenerentola and the concert presentation of the film Get Out. All of these will now take place in the first half of the 2021–2022 season, with most of the principal singers returning.

As previously announced, the Los Angeles company still aims to resume performances at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in 2021, beginning with Don Giovanni January 30. Pelléas et Mélisande and The Marriage of Figaro—both of which were originally slated for this spring prior to the coronavirus pandemic—are also on the lineup for early next year.

In lieu of a fall mainstage season, LA Opera has revealed some in-the-works digital programming, including a virtual gala commemorating the company’s 35th anniversary (with funds raised going to the LA Opera Relief Fund). Also heading online is a live stream of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ L’Amant Anonyme (staged and filmed with social distancing at the Colburn School), and seven short works (by such composers as Missy Mazzoli, David Lang, and Matthew Aucoin).

Additionally, tentative plans are in place for in-person, open-air performances—details to come.

In light of the shutdown, the company has laid off six full-time administrative employees and plans to implement rolling furloughs for box office staff. As for the impacted artists, LA Opera aims to provide some advance payment to principal singers.

