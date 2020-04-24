LA Opera to Stream Du Yun’s Angel’s Bone

The Pulitzer-winning opera was to play as part of the company’s Off Grand series in May prior to its cancellation in the wake of COVID-19.

Although LA Opera has canceled its upcoming presentation of Angel’s Bone, the West Coast company has found a way to share the Pulitzer Prize-winning piece virtually. Instead of the May staging, LA Opera will stream a filmed performance of the opera from the 2019 Beijing Music Festival via Facebook Live.

The stream will begin May 1 at 11 PM ET and be available throughout the following week.

The production of composer Du Yun and librettist Royce Vavrek’s opera, a continuation of LA Opera’s multi-year collaboration with Beth Morrison Projects, was to begin that day as part of the Off Grand lineup.

The stream joins several offerings from theatre and classic arts organizations, which have turned to the digital landscape as live stage performances remain unfeasible. On the opposite coast, The Metropolitan Opera streams a title from its Live in HD catalog nightly, and on April 25 will present a live, virtual gala with remote appearances by myriad opera stars from their own homes around the world.

LA Opera has also extended its isolation-friendly content with its Living Room Recitals series, as well as its “Learn at Home” and “Opera Family Time” sessions.

To view the stream and for more information, visit LAOpera.org.

