LA Stage Alliance Shuts Down After 25+ Theatres Depart Organization

The group came under fire for a number of issues arising during the March 30 Ovation Awards.

The Los Angeles Stage Alliance has shut down after more than two dozen local theatres withdrew their membership. Following the nonprofit’s Ovation Awards March 30, East West Players led an exodus over the mispronunciation of multiple nominees and rules stating only one theatre company could be acknowledged for an award.

After the organization's board came to the unanimous decision, the group released a statement saying "our intention has always been to represent and promote the entire Los Angeles theatre community, but at this time we are unable to continue. For the past 46 years, LASA has worked to acknowledge, support, and celebrate artists and theatres from all communities. We believe in equity, diversity, and inclusion at all levels. As individuals, we are committed to continuing our support of this community which we hold so dear. We wish the entire theatre community and its stakeholders continued success.”

Initially, as theatres announced their departure from the alliance, LASA issued a four-pronged action plan March 31, including intentions to create a task force, an advisory board, and an operations plan in response to its mistakes.

Among those that issued statements in solidarity with the Asian-American theatre company, affirming their decision to leave LASA as well, were Center Theatre Group, Deaf West Theatre, Geffen Playhouse, and Pasadena Playhouse.