L.A. Theatre Works Offering 25 Audio Recordings of Stage Plays for Educators

In a bid to aid educators around the globe—many of whom are now working remotely due to social distancing—L.A. Theatre Works has made available 25 audio recordings of stage plays. Each performed by leading actors of stage and screen, among the titles on offer are Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, Shakespeare's Hamlet, Charlotte Brontë's Jane Eyre, and Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest.
The audio productions are part of LATW’s Setting the Stage for Learning, a free online initiative offering teachers resources during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students report how listening to a play provides a different experience from reading it,” says LATW Producing Director Susan Loewenberg. “Drama and humor come to life in a more dynamic way through our recordings than text on a page.”
To sign up, and for more information visit LATW.org.
Check out the full list of available plays below.
As You Like It by William Shakespeare
Chavez Ravine by Culture Clash
Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, translated and adapted by Anthony Burgess
An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen
The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck, adapted by Frank Galati
The Great Tennessee Monkey Trial by Peter Goodchild
Hamlet by William Shakespeare
Hold These Truths by Jeanne Sakata
The Hound of the Baskervilles by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde
In the Heat of the Night by John Ball
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë, adapted by Christina Calvit
Judgment at Nuremberg by Abby Mann
Macbeth by William Shakespeare
A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare
The Mountaintop by Katori Hall
Oedipus the King by Sophocles, translated by Nicholas Rudall
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, adapted by Christina Calvit
Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw
Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare
Spill by Leigh Fondakowski
Top Secret: The Battle for the Pentagon Papers by Geoffrey Cowan and LeRoy Aarons
Twelve Angry Men by Reginald Rose
A View from the Bridge by Arthur Miller
Zoot Suit by Luis Valdez