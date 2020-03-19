L.A. Theatre Works Offering 25 Audio Recordings of Stage Plays for Educators

A View From the Bridge, Hamlet, Jane Eyre, and more are available for streaming on the Education platform.

In a bid to aid educators around the globe—many of whom are now working remotely due to social distancing—L.A. Theatre Works has made available 25 audio recordings of stage plays. Each performed by leading actors of stage and screen, among the titles on offer are Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, Shakespeare's Hamlet, Charlotte Brontë's Jane Eyre, and Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest.

The audio productions are part of LATW’s Setting the Stage for Learning, a free online initiative offering teachers resources during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students report how listening to a play provides a different experience from reading it,” says LATW Producing Director Susan Loewenberg. “Drama and humor come to life in a more dynamic way through our recordings than text on a page.”

To sign up, and for more information visit LATW.org .

Check out the full list of available plays below.

As You Like It by William Shakespeare

Chavez Ravine by Culture Clash

Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, translated and adapted by Anthony Burgess

An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen

The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck, adapted by Frank Galati

The Great Tennessee Monkey Trial by Peter Goodchild

Hamlet by William Shakespeare

Hold These Truths by Jeanne Sakata

The Hound of the Baskervilles by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

In the Heat of the Night by John Ball

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë, adapted by Christina Calvit

Judgment at Nuremberg by Abby Mann

Macbeth by William Shakespeare

A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare

The Mountaintop by Katori Hall

Oedipus the King by Sophocles, translated by Nicholas Rudall

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, adapted by Christina Calvit

Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw

Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare

Spill by Leigh Fondakowski

Top Secret: The Battle for the Pentagon Papers by Geoffrey Cowan and LeRoy Aarons

Twelve Angry Men by Reginald Rose

A View from the Bridge by Arthur Miller

Zoot Suit by Luis Valdez