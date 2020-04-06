L.A. Theatre Works Offering Free Audio Streams of The Sisters Rosensweig, Lost in Yonkers, The Importance of Being Earnest, More

The streams feature such artists as Jamie Lee Curtis, Judith Ivey, Charles Busch, and Kathleen Turner.

Audio theatre producer L.A. Theatre Works is currently offering audiences around the globe free recordings of both contemporary and classic plays.

Currently streaming is Wendy Wasserstein's The Sisters Rosensweig, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, JoBeth Williams, and Caroline Aaron. Upcoming titles include Israel Horovitz's Park Your Car in Harvard Yard, starring Judith Ivey and Jason Robards (beginning April 4); Neil Simon's Lost in Yonkers, starring Barbara Bain, Dan Castellaneta, Ben Diskin, Roxanne Hart, and Kenneth Schmidt (beginning April 11); Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, starring James Marsters, Charles Busch, Emily Bergl, and Matthew Wolf (beginning April 18); and The Graduate, with Matthew Rhys, Kathleen Turner, Bruce Davison, and John Getz (beginning April 25).

To stream current and recently broadcast plays from the L.A. Theatre Works weekly radio series, click here .

Listeners can hear additional titles by subscribing, also for free, to L.A. Theatre Works podcasts. Some of the titles available include The Motherf***er with the Hat by Stephen Adly Guirgis with Chris Rock, Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Annabella Sciorra, and Yul Vazquez; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan, starring Mark Ruffalo, Josh Hamilton, and Missy Yager; and Things You Shouldn't Say Past Midnight, a farce by Peter Ackerman. Subscribe here .

This is in addition to the company's free Relativity Series, offering 30 science-themed plays. Titles include Copenhagen by Michael Frayn, starring Alfred Molina, Shannon Cochran, and David Krumholtz; and Proof by David Auburn, starring Robert Foxworth, Anne Heche, Kaitlyn Hopkins, and Jeremy Sisto. To stream plays from the Relativity Series, click here .

“We know things are uncertain right now, but we also know that nothing has the power to unite a community like the arts,” said LATW Producing Artistic Director Susan Loewenberg. “So while you're caring for those around you, please take the time to care for yourself and enjoy the things you love. We hope that LATW can do our small part to make these difficult times just a little bit better.”

