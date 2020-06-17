LaChanze, Britton Smith, Mykal Kilgore, and More Tapped for Juneteenth Jubilee

The event, which will lift up the Black Queer and Trans community, will kick off at 3 PM in Harlem on June 19.

A number of Broadway alums are set to take part in a Juneteenth Jubilee in Harlem June 19. Featuring LaChanze, Britton Smith, Sasha Allen, Aisha Jackson, Mykal Kilgore, George Faison, Anastacia McCleskey, and many others, the musical celebration will lift up and center the Black Queer and Trans community.

The event is co-organized by the new arts activism collective The Blacksmiths, community organizers Intersectional Voices Collective, and multi-disciplinary network The Wide Awakes. Festivities will kick off at 3 PM ET at 110 Street and Malcom X Boulevard in Manhattan.

Other performers and guest speakers include Ty Defoe, Michela Marino Lerman, Russell Hall, Mila Jam, Troy Anthony Burton, Charl Brown, and Britton Smith and The Sting, Linda Briceno, C. Anthony Bryant, Stretch Armstrong, House Lives Matters, Jacqueline Acevedo, DJ Bianca, DJ Funmi, Giveton Gellin, Bruce Harris, Savannah Harris, Ayanna Heaven, Marquis Hill, Shenel Johns, Michael Mwenso, Mathis Picard, and Kyle Poole.

“In a time when black lives are under an incredible amount of emotional, physical, and spiritual pressure, we are honored to offer an event that centers celebration and joy as an act of resistance,” shares Jaime Cepero of the Intersectional Voices Collective. “Juneteenth has always represented that to many of us—and we are thrilled to pool our collective magic with The Blacksmiths and The Wide Awakes to honor and uplift all intersections of black life on a day that was monumental to our freedom.”

Following the Juneteenth Jubilee, the Blacksmiths team up with Movement For Black Lives for the Musical March in support of Celebration of Black Life. The march will kick off at 3 PM on June 20 at Foley Square in New York City.

“With Juneteenth, we celebrate the fortitude and joy of Black people who have fought to claim their liberty in the face of unimaginable calamit,” says Niama Safia Sandy, a steering committee member of The Blacksmiths. “The Blacksmiths proclaim this day as foundational to American history.”