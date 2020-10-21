LaChanze, Daniel J. Watts, More Will Speak at TEDxBroadway 2020

The virtual summit will take place November 17.

Tony winner LaChanze, 2020 Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts, Broadway producer Brian Moreland, and more have been tapped to speak at the TEDxBroadway virtual summit November 17 at 1 PM ET.

Also slated to appear are Bruch Barish of Ernest Winzer Cleaners, designer David Gallo, Haus Urban founder Hassan Sayyed, Executive Director of CO/LAB Theater Group Becky Leifman, creative director Stephanie Riggs, and Baltimore Center Stage Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra.

“If ever there was a time we needed to come together to share ideas and insights on what the best Broadway can be, it’s now,” says TEDxBroadway Co-Founder Jim McCarthy of Goldstar and Stellar. “We’re more keenly aware of the urgency of our mission than ever. This year’s speakers are exactly the voices we need to hear to steer the industry we love and embolden the entire Broadway ecosystem.”

Co-Founder Damian Bazadona (president of Situation Interactive) adds, "We’re trying to break down every barrier to help expand the conversation and engage a wider array of people. We’re not limited by seating capacity this year and we’re offering three ticket price options—all to make sure that those who want to be involved can be."

The event will also spotlight community organizations including Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, The Actors Fund, and Be An #ArtsHero.

Click here for tickets.

