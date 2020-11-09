LaChanze, Michael Cerveris, and More Honor Billy Porter at Rockers on Broadway Benefit November 9

Proceeds benefit The Path Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program, Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This year's Rockers on Broadway concert, subtitled Band Together, is presented virtually November 9 at 7:30 PM ET on Broadway on Demand.

The evening of music, which honors industry members who have inspired and enhanced the community, celebrates Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Ben Cameron hosts.

Rockers creator Donnie Kehr directs the evening, featuring socially distanced performances from Porter, Tony winners Michael Cerveris and LaChanze, Tony nominees Will Chase, Lill Cooper, Constantine Maroulis, Adam Pascal, and J. Robert Spencer, plus Julie Halston, Morgan James, Alexa Ray Joel, Kehr, Ginger Minj, Rick Negron, Ryan Peete, Jen Perry, Ryann Redmond, the Broadway Inspirational Voices, Broadway’s Rock of Ages band, members of the cast of Kinky Boots, and Isabelle Gottfried. Also, expect appearances by Poppy Fields, Richard Fortus, Suzie Kennedy, Eureka O’Hara, and Tony winners Jerry Mitchell and Cyndi Lauper.

The creative and producing team also includes executive producers Cori Gardner and Y. Dolly Fox, music supervisor Henry Aronson, and producers Michael T. Clarkston and Jessica Carollo.

Presented by The Path Fund Inc., the concert will benefit The Path Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program, Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. For tickets and more information, go to RockersonBroadway.com.

