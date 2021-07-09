LaChanze Will Star in Broadway Premiere of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind

The Roundabout Theatre Company production will open in November.

Tony Award winner LaChanze will star in the Broadway premiere of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind. As previously announced, the Charles Randolph-Wright-helmed production will begin performances October 29 ahead of a November 18 opening at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre.

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Childress’s look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened Off-Broadway in 1955. Considered a revelation for both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the play was announced to move to Broadway in 1957, but that staging that never came to be.

Trouble in Mind now comes to Broadway following two recent development readings with Randolph-Wright. In addition, an online reading of Childress’ play Wine in the Wilderness was presented as part of Roundabout’s multi-year The Refocus Project, in association with Black Theatre United, to spotlight 20th century plays by Black playwrights.

The creative team for the Broadway production will include set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Kathy A. Perkins, sound designer Dan Moses Schreier, and composer Nona Hendryx.

LaChanze was last seen on the Main Stem as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Mrs. Fezziwig in A Christmas Carol. She won a Tony Award in 2006 for her portrayal of Celie in the original Broadway production of The Color Purple. Her credits also include the original Once Upon This Island and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, both of which earned her Tony nominations, along with If/Then, Ragtime, Dreamgirls, and Company. She is a founding member of Black Theatre United, which was created following the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests to focus on equity and accessibility in the theatre community.

Additional cast members will be announced shortly.

