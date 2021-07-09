LaChanze Will Star in Broadway Premiere of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   LaChanze Will Star in Broadway Premiere of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind
By Dan Meyer
Jul 09, 2021
 
The Roundabout Theatre Company production will open in November.
LaChanze_Celia Rose Gooding_Feature Shoot_2019_HR
LaChanze Marc J. Franklin

Tony Award winner LaChanze will star in the Broadway premiere of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind. As previously announced, the Charles Randolph-Wright-helmed production will begin performances October 29 ahead of a November 18 opening at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre.

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Childress’s look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened Off-Broadway in 1955. Considered a revelation for both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the play was announced to move to Broadway in 1957, but that staging that never came to be.

Trouble in Mind now comes to Broadway following two recent development readings with Randolph-Wright. In addition, an online reading of Childress’ play Wine in the Wilderness was presented as part of Roundabout’s multi-year The Refocus Project, in association with Black Theatre United, to spotlight 20th century plays by Black playwrights.

The creative team for the Broadway production will include set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Kathy A. Perkins, sound designer Dan Moses Schreier, and composer Nona Hendryx.

LaChanze was last seen on the Main Stem as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Mrs. Fezziwig in A Christmas Carol. She won a Tony Award in 2006 for her portrayal of Celie in the original Broadway production of The Color Purple. Her credits also include the original Once Upon This Island and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, both of which earned her Tony nominations, along with If/Then, Ragtime, Dreamgirls, and Company. She is a founding member of Black Theatre United, which was created following the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests to focus on equity and accessibility in the theatre community.

Additional cast members will be announced shortly.

Celebrate Tony Award Winner LaChanze With a Look at Her Stage Highlights

Celebrate Tony Award Winner LaChanze With a Look at Her Stage Highlights

23 PHOTOS
LaChanze with the original cast of Once on This Island.
LaChanze and cast of Once on This Island Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Once_On_This_Island_Production_Photo_1990_Milton Craig Nealy, La Chanze & Gerry McIntyre _HR.jpg
Milton Craig Nealy, LaChanze, and Gerry McIntyre in Once on This Island Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Once_On_This_Island_Production_Photo_1990_Sheila Gibbs, Ellis E. Williams & La Chanze_HR.jpg
Sheila Gibbs, Ellis E. Williams, and LaChanze in Once on This Island Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Once_On_This_Island_Production_Photo_1990_La Chanze & Jerry Dixon5_HR.jpg
Jerry Dixon and LaChanze in Once on This Island Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A Scene from <i>Company</i>
LaChanze and cast of Company
Cheryl Alexander, Jerry Dixon, Jonathan Dokuchitz, LaChanze, Duane Boutte, Darius deHaas, Robert Jason Jackson, and Myiia Watson-Davis in <i>The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin</i>
Cheryl Alexander, Jerry Dixon, Jonathan Dokuchitz, LaChanze, Duane Boutte, Darius deHaas, Robert Jason Jackson, and Myiia Watson-Davis in The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin Joan Marcus
LaChanze and Michael Hayden in <i>Dessa Rose</i>
LaChanze and Michael Hayden in Dessa Rose Joan Marcus
LaChanze in the world premiere production of The Color Purple at the Alliance Theatre.
LaChanze in The Color Purple
LaChanze in The Color Purple.
LaChanze in The Color Purple Paul Kolnik
Zipporah G. Gatling , LaChanze, Leon G. Thomas III, and Reneé Elise Goldsberry
Zipporah G. Gatling , LaChanze, Leon G. Thomas III, and Reneé Elise Goldsberry in The Color Purple Paul Kolnik
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.