Lackawanna Blues Reschedules Opening Night on Broadway

By Talaura Harms
Sep 28, 2021
Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who is recovering from a back injury, resumes performances September 28.
Ruben Santiago-Hudson with Junior Mack in <i>Lackawanna Blues</i>
Ruben Santiago-Hudson with Junior Mack in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin

The official opening of Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson's solo show Lackawanna Blues has been postponed to October 7. The actor sustained a back injury last week, forcing the show to cancel weekend performances. Preview performances resume September 28.

At the time of Santiago-Hudon's injury, it was announced that the original opening night of September 28 would shift to September 30; however, further recovery is needed. Santiago-Hudson will make some staging modifications to the show as he continues to heal.

Written, performed, and directed by Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside of Buffalo. The artist brings to life over 20 characters in the solo performance, celebrating the housemother who raised him, Miss Rachel.

The show features original music by Bill Sims Jr., performed on stage by Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

Previews for the Manhattan Theatre Club production began September 14 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Check out photos from the Broadway production below:

Ruben Santiago-Hudson with Junior Mack in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin
Ruben Santiago-Hudson with Junior Mack in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin
Ruben Santiago-Hudson in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin
Ruben Santiago-Hudson in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin
Ruben Santiago-Hudson in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin
