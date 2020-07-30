LaDuca Shoes Launches BIPOC-Inclusive LaDuca Palette With 4 New Shades

The company also brought on D&I consultant and marketing professional Selena Robinson.

LaDuca Shoes has launched a new variety of skin tone shades for its character shoes, called LaDuca Palette. Featuring four new shades to reflect a more diverse range of skin tones, LaDuca Palette is now available for purchase on the company's website.

“During these challenging times for the theater, dance, and arts communities, we wanted to provide each and every dancer—from the classroom to Broadway—the opportunity to feel fully confident upon returning to the studio and the stage with the best foundation possible, in their own natural skin shade," said founder Phil LaDuca.

In addition, the company has brought on Selena Robinson, an NYC diversity and inclusion consultant, dancer, and marketing professional, to the LaDuca Team.

“After following the company’s BLM responses, I reached out to LaDuca Shoes because I believed their company was sincerely interested in connecting with the BICPOC community and that the company would benefit not only from the insight of a BIPOC performer but a professional marketing manager who understands the world of business,” said Robinson.

The move is the latest in an effort to create a skin color–inclusive line of shoes throughout the industry. Capezio responded to a Change.org petition in June by announcing plans to create skin-color includsive pointe shoes.

