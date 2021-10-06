Lana Gordon Will Share Role of Persephone With Amber Gray in Broadway's Hadestown

The Tony-winning musical recently reopened at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Lana Gordon will join the cast of the Tony-winning musical Hadestown the week of October 11 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Gordon, seen on Broadway in Chicago, The Lion King, and Jesus Christ Superstar, will perform the role of Persephone twice a week, which will allow Amber Gray, who received a Tony nomination for creating the part, to spend more time with her family.

Lead producer Mara Isaacs said, “We are thrilled that Lana is joining our Broadway cast as the Persephone alternate. She brings a wonderful mixture of wit, strength, and vulnerability to the role that will enchant audiences. We are also pleased to be able to support Amber Gray as she balances her needs as a parent of two young children while simultaneously continuing to nourish her artistic self at Hadestown.”

Joining Gray and Gordon in the Broadway cast are Grammy winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Tom Hewitt as Hades, and two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice. (Original cast member Patrick Page will reprise his Tony-nominated performance as Hades beginning November 9, a week later than originally planned, after wrapping a previously scheduled film project.)

Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres play the Fates with Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, and Kim Steele as the chorus of Workers. The swings are Malcolm Armwood, Tara Jackson, T. Oliver Reid, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Hadestown is written by singer-songwriter and Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with director and Tony winner Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown earned eight Tony Awards in 2019: Best Musical, Best Score for Mitchell, Best Direction for Chavkin, Best Orchestrations for Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Best Scenic Design for Rachel Hauck, Best Lighting Design for Bradley King, Best Sound Design for Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for De Shields. The creative team also includes choreographer David Neumann and costume designer Michael Krass—both of whom were also Tony-nominated—plus music director Liam Robinson, dramaturg Ken Cerniglia, and casting office Stewart/Whitley.

A North American tour will open October 15 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (following an October 5–10 tryout in Greenville, South Carolina). That company will be led by Nicholas Barasch, Morgan Siobhan Green, Tony winner Levi Kreis, Kimberly Marable, and Kevyn Morrow.

