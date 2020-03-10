Larry Owens, Lauren Yee, Cecily Strong, More Set for 24 Hour Plays: Live Podcast! Tapings

By Dan Meyer
Mar 10, 2020
 
The March 16 recordings will take place at WYNC’s Greene Space.
The_Rolling_Stone_Lincoln_Center_Theater_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Larry Owens Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The initial line-up of performers has been revealed for the March 16 taping of the The 24 Hour Plays: Live Podcast!. The recording will take place at WNYC's Greene Space in SoHo.

Colin Donnell (Almost Famous), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Richard Kind (Original Cast Album: Co-op), Playbill’s Seth Rudetsky, and Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong will perform roles during the event, with more names to be announced at a later date.

The four playwrights selected to create works are Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole), Mac Rogers (Hail Satan), and Shara Feit (Young Women of Valor). Zi Alikhan, Isaac Butler, and Mia Walker will direct.

In the span of 24 hours, each playwright will craft a short play that will then be performed by the cast of performers in front of a live audience and subsequently turned into the podcast. Each episode will feature two plays.

For more information, visit 24HourPlays.com.

