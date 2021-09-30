L.A.'s Center Theatre Group Announces Additional Titles for 2022 Season

The season will include world premieres by Rajiv Joseph, Mike Birbiglia, Jon Robin Baitz, and more.

Center Theatre Group has announced the upcoming seasons for its Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre venues, including five world premieres and an offering from the Digital Stage. These seasons mark the final ones for Artistic Director Michael Ritchies, who announced in June he would retire at the end of 2021 (though still working with the artistic team to complete the 2021–2022 season programming).

The Mark Taper Forum season begins February 22, 2022, with the prevoiusly announced West Coast premiere of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, directed by Robert O'Hara and also returning to the Main Stem. Phylicia Rashad, who originated the role of Angel in the world premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky 25 years ago at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre, will return to the Pearl Cleage work—this time as director—for a run beginning April 6. The world premiere of Rajiv Joseph's King James, a co-production with Steppenwolf Theatre Company, follows in June, and then the world premiere of Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool in July.

The Mark Taper Forum season also includes The Lehman Trilogy, previously announced as part Center Theatre Group's season at Ahmanson Theatre, and a CTG’s Digital Stage production: a world premiere of I’ll Be Seein’ Ya by Jon Robin Baitz, with streaming dates to be announced.

The Kirk Douglas Theatre season kicks off March 6 with the world premiere of Benjamin Benne's Alma, produced in cooperation with American Blues Theater. The world premiere of Tambo & Bones by Dave Harris will be produced in collaboration with Playwrights Horizons.

Summer at Kirk Douglas Theatre will see two productions as part of Block Party: Celebrating Los Angeles Theatre.: The Los Angeles LGBT Center production of To T or Not to T? A Comedic Trans Journey through (T)estosterone and Masculinity, written and performed by D’Lo, and the Sacred Fools Theater Company production of The Art Couple, written by Brendan Hunt.