Last Call: How to Stream the Curtain Up! Finale Concert From Home September 19

Live from Times Square, the concert features 23 Broadway shows and begins at 11 AM ET.

All good things must come to an end—but not quite yet. Audiences from all over can watch the grand finale of the Curtain Up! from home. The concert will be broadcast live from Times Square September 19 at 11 AM ET via Playbill.com/CurtainUp . The event is also free to attend in-person.

Curtain Up: This Is Broadway! spotlights marquee talent from returning and new Main Stem productions, and is hosted by Jelani Alladin. Shows participating include: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Aladdin, Caroline, or Change, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Diana the Musical, Girl from the North Country, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, The Lion King, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress, Wicked, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Lackawanna Blues, Pass Over, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and To Kill A Mockingbird.

Throughout the weekend, nearly two dozen events took place across two stages in the Crossroads of the World. Highlights included a Jimmy Awards reunion concert, a ¡Viva Broadway! celebration, and a spotlight on the seven new works by Black playwrights arriving on the Main Stem this fall. All of the weekend's mainstage events are also streamable at Playbill.com/CurtainUp .

Curtain Up! is produced by Playbill, in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and presented by title sponsor Prudential; sponsored in part by Lexus, Netflix, and United Airlines; with additional support from Audible. Live music provided by Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF). Additional support is provided by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

Organizers also created a specially customized Playbill that is the guide to all-things Curtain Up!—check it out below.

