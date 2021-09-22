Last Call: Stream the Curtain Up! Finale Concert Before It Expires September 22

Captured live from Times Square, the concert featured performances by stars from 23 Broadway shows.

It's the last midnight before the grand finale of the Curtain Up! must conclude its streaming run September 22. The concert was broadcast live from Times Square September 19 and is still available on Playbill.com/CurtainUp until 11:59 PM ET.

Among the highlights were the Fates of Hadestown singing “When the Chips Are Down,” a quartet of Phantoms singing “The Music of the Night,” new Chicago star Ana Villafane singing “Roxie,” Bobbie’s boyfriends trilling “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” from Company, and the ladies of Six bringing it to a confetti-blasting finale with the title song.

Curtain Up: This Is Broadway! offered marquee talent from returning and new Main Stem productions and was hosted by Jelani Alladin. Shows participating include: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Aladdin, Caroline, or Change, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Diana the Musical, Girl from the North Country, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, The Lion King, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress, Wicked, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Lackawanna Blues, Pass Over, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and To Kill A Mockingbird.

Throughout the weekend, nearly two dozen events took place across two stages in the Crossroads of the World. Highlights included a Jimmy Awards reunion concert, a ¡Viva Broadway! celebration, and a spotlight on the seven new works by Black playwrights arriving on the Main Stem this fall.

Curtain Up! is produced by Playbill, in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and presented by title sponsor Prudential; sponsored in part by Lexus, Netflix, and United Airlines; with additional support from Audible. Live music provided by Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF). Additional support is provided by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

For more information, visit Playbill.com/CurtainUp.

