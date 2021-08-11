Last Chance to Vote for Playbill's Search For a Star Contest

Help us pick which up-and-coming talent should win a career-making grand prize package.

It's last call to vote on this year's Search for a Star contest! After watching submissions from talent nationwide, the judges panel for Playbill’s Search for a Star contest has chosen this year's Top 10 finalists: Olivia Hellman, Alexandra Humphreys, Katriana Koppe, Kris Lyons, Nina Osso, Sabrina Shah, Sally Shaw, Mitchell Turner, Eleri Ward, and Kai White.

Watch their videos and vote for your favorite below!

Voters may cast one vote per day per IP address. The contestant with the most votes will be crowned Playbill’s Next Musical Theatre Star. Votes will only be accepted through 11:59PM ET August 11.

Our fabulously talented top 10 were selected by an esteemed panel of judges, brought to you by Playbill and Broadway casting office Stewart/Whitley. Led by casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Micah Johnson-Levy of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), the team also includes: Broadway producer Brian Moreland (Thoughts of a Colored Man, American Buffalo, Blue), director and 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 in Hollywood and Entertainment honoree Sammi Cannold (Evita at City Center), talent manager and partner at CLA Partners Harold Lewter, Obie Award-winning actor, theatre maker, and educator L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop, The Danish Girl, The Women); and Broadway performer, producer, recording artist, and teacher Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, RENT, Wicked).

The judges assessed the videos based on vocal excellence, overall performing skill set, storytelling abilities, authenticity of self, individual artistry, passion, and originality.

The final winner will receive a career-making grand prize package that includes a spotlight feature in Broadway Playbill programs and on Playbill.com, a one-on-one work session with Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), a casting consultation with Stewart/Whitley, one-on-one coaching sessions with Harold Lewter and L Morgan Lee, a live guest feature on Playbill's Instagram, a headshot session at Playbill Studios by the Playbill staff photographer, a blog feature with Acceptd, and a Playbill Swag Bag with merchandise from PlaybillStore.com.

Additionally, these top 10 finalists will be given one-on-one in-person or virtual auditions with Tony-winning director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and Stewart/Whitley. Transportation/accommodations to in-person auditions are not included.

Watch all 10 videos and then scroll down to the poll at the bottom to cast your vote for the day. Entries are presented in alphabetical order by last name with the performer's name above their video.

Olivia Hellman





Alexandra Humphreys





Katriana Koppe





Kris Lyons





Nina Osso





Sabrina Shah





Sally Shaw





Mitchell Turner





Eleri Ward





Kai White





For more details about the contest including full rules, click here. You can also watch more contest highlights from Week 1 and Week 2.

Playbill’s Search for a Star is presented by GEICO. There’s never been a better time to switch to GEICO. Save an extra 15% when you switch by October 7th. Limitations apply. Visit geico.com for details. GEICO is now offering an extra 15% credit on car and motorcycle policies. That’s 15% on top of what GEICO could already save you!