Last Chance to Watch Playbill Pride's Live Stream of Donja R. Love's one in two

The stream of Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere performance of the Black, queer play about living with HIV, is only available to view through June 15 at 11:59PM ET.

The original Off-Broadway cast of Donja R. Love’s one in two will reunite for Pride Plays and Playbill's live stream primetime presentation June 12 at 7PM ET. The video, which you can watch above, will remain available through June 15. Read the digital Playbill program here.

Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere will star as person on the left, person in the middle, and person on the right, respectively. The actors first bowed in the roles when the show made its world premiere at The New Group beginning November 2019. The reading will be directed by Malika Oyetimein, with stage management by Noelle Diane Johnson.

A reflection of a Black, queer experience, Love harnesses the emotion surrounding his 10th anniversary of being HIV positive in this dramatic work. In one in two, three men are waiting to be chosen. When one of them is, he’s forced to live a new reality inside an epidemic, exploring the joys, the gags, and the truths of not being defined by his diagnosis.

INTERVIEW: Donja R. Love’s one in two Is the Urgent, Black, Queer Play for This Moment

The live reading—as with all Pride Plays programming and the June 28 Pride Spectacular Concert—is a benefit performance for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares not only supports health initiatives, charities for those affected by HIV, The Actors Fund, and COVID-19 emergeycn relief, but has announced pledges to Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which Broadway Cares has financially supported since it started in 2016 as well as The Bail Project, Color of Change, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

one in two is one of four mainstage presentations of the 2020 Pride Plays Festival from producers Doug Nevin and Michael Urie, and festival director Nick Mayo. The other free broadcasts on Playbill include Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy by The Five Lesbian Brothers June 22, The Men From the Boys by Mart Crowley June 26, and Masculinity Max by MJ Kaufman June 27. The latter was originally scheduled for June 19, but out of solidarity with Black Lives Matter and Juneteenth, will now stream at a later date. All four mainstage presentations stream at 7 PM ET.

The festival also includes 11 other plays in development that will receive private readings throughout the month of June. The Playbill Pride Spectacular Concert will air 8 PM ET, June 28, free on Playbill.

Want to support LBGTQ+ communities during Pride Month? Please consider making a donation at broadwaycares.org/prideplays2020.

