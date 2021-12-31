Latest COVID Cancellations From Broadway and Beyond, Including Clyde's, Come From Away, Moulin Rouge!, More

Breakthrough cases continue to disrupt several Broadway shows' schedules, as well as Off-Broadway and Classic Arts offerings around town.

With the number of breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in New York City due to the Omicron variant, several Broadway shows found it necessary to cancel performances during the holiday weeks, a traditionally popular time for productions across the board. Most shows have resumed their performance schedules going into the new year, but Playbill will continue to update the (hopefully) occasional cancellations.

As is the case with all shows facing similar challenges, reopening dates are subject to change as the companies' situations develop and testing continues. Affected ticketholders will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Second Stage Theater has canceled the December 30 performance of Clyde's due to COVID-19 exposure. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase or exchanged for tickets to the productions upcoming simulcast. Follow 2ST.com for more.

MJ the Musical has canceled the December 30 performance due to non-Covid-related illness. The next scheduled performance is January 1 at 2 PM ET. For more information, visit MJTheMusical.com.

Come From Away, which recently performed with an entire cast of standbys, has canceled performances December 30–January 2, 2022. The musical will return January 4, as Monday, January 3 was already scheduled to be a dark day.

Moulin Rouge! has canceled the 2 PM matinee December 30, but plans to perform the 8 PM evening show. Visit Jujamcyn.com for an up-to-date schedule.

The Broadway production of Six has also extended its cancellation period to include December 29 and 30. Already scheduled to be dark on December 31 and January 1, the queens now plan to take the stage again on January 2 for two shows. For more information, visit SixOnBroadway.com.

The Hugh Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led production of The Music Man has canceled performances through January 5 due to COVID cases in the company, including Jackman, who announced his illness on Instagram. The classic musical will return to the Winter Garden Theatre January 6. Visit MusicManOnBroadway.com for more.

New York City Ballet has canceled all remaining performances of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, originally scheduled to run through January 2. A filmed version of the 2019 production is available for streaming through January 2. Read more here.

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival, originally scheduled to run January 12-30, has been cancelled due to disruptions caused by the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The festival's On the Road travproduction of Pascal Rambert's The Art of Theatre & With My Own Hands, being presented at PS21 in Chatham, New York, will proceed as planned, with its run still set for January 14-23. Ticket holders should expect an email with further instructions and info. Visit PublicTheater.org for more.