Latest COVID Cancellations From Broadway and Beyond, Including Skeleton Crew, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Music Man, More

Breakthrough cases continue to disrupt several Broadway shows' schedules, as well as Off-Broadway and Classic Arts offerings around town.

With the number of breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in New York City due to the Omicron variant, several Broadway shows found it necessary to cancel performances during the holiday weeks, a traditionally popular time for productions across the board. Most shows have resumed their performance schedules going into the new year, but Playbill will continue to update the (hopefully) occasional cancellations.

As is the case with all shows facing similar challenges, reopening dates are subject to change as the companies' situations develop and testing continues. Affected ticketholders will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Come From Away, which recently performed with an entire cast of standbys, has extended its canceled performances through January 6. The musical will now return January 7. For more information, check ComeFromAway.com.

Manhattan Theatre Club's Skeleton Crew has cancelled performances January 1–9 due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the company. As a result, the production's opening, originally scheduled for January 19, will be postponed to a later date to be announced. Exchanges and refunds can be made via the point of purchase. Visit ManhattanTheatreClub.com for more.

Mrs. Doubtfire has announced an extended hiatus from January 10-March 14, with performances scheduled to resume March 15. Read more here.

The Hugh Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led production of The Music Man has canceled performances through January 5 due to COVID cases in the company, including Jackman, who announced his illness on Instagram. The classic musical will return to the Winter Garden Theatre January 6. Visit MusicManOnBroadway.com for more.

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival, originally scheduled to run January 12-30, has been cancelled due to disruptions caused by the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The festival's On the Road production of Pascal Rambert's The Art of Theatre & With My Own Hands, being presented at PS21 in Chatham, New York, will proceed as planned, with its run still set for January 14-23. Ticket holders should expect an email with further instructions and info. Visit PublicTheater.org for more.