Latin and Hispanic Theatre Artists Call for Representation in the PSA Despiértate

By Roberto Araujo
Sep 16, 2021
 
Written by Eric Ulloa, the video includes Broadway alums Bianca Marroquín, Ana Villafañe, and Janet Dacal.

Despiértate, a new PSA from written by Eric Ulloa shines the light on the woeful percentages in which Latin and Hispanic theatre artists are employed on and offstage. Watch the video above, featuring several theatre artists, including Bianca Marroquín, Ana Villafañe, Javier Muñoz, and Janet Dacal.

Despiertate is a call to action about the power of representation and the hope of what a future filled with Latin voices, talents and stories can offer audiences and the theatrical form itself.

“My Broadway debut in On Your Feet! marked the largest number of Latins/Hispanics in a Broadway show, and I remember the shock I felt when I heard that,” shares Ulloa. “Not a shock of excitement, but a shock that it was 2015 and that we were just then hitting this milestone. What seemed like the beginning of a boom for Latin/Hispanic representation on Broadway soon became a flatline after the show’s 2017 closing and our community now finds itself as one of the least represented minorities. I have the honor of getting to work with some of the brightest voices in my community in creating a video that I hope offers a wake up call to the powers that be and the abundance of creativity and artistry that they are keeping from audiences. You can change this. Let it begin with you.”

