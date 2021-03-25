Latrice Royale and Willam to Make West End Debut in Death Drop Reopening

The drag queen murder-mystery musical returns to the Garrick Theatre this spring.

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Latrice Royale and Willam are coming to the West End. The pair will star in the reopening of Death Drop at London’s Garrick Theatre when performances begin May 19.

Written by Holly Stars and based on an idea by TuckShop's creative director and producer Christopher D. Clegg, the production features an all-drag cast including Britain’s Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist Myra Dubois. LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic, and Holly Stars, who appeared alongside Drag Race alums Monét X Change and Courtney Act when the show opened last December , also return.

Set in 1991 on the fictional Tuck Island, Death Drop follows for the guests of a dinner party as their sordid pasts are revealed—and a murder mystery is solved.

Directed by Jesse Jones, the production is co-presented by TuckShop and Trafalgar Theatre Productions with John-Webb Carter and Jamie Chapman Dixon for Carter Dixon Productions, in association with Ameena Hamid Productions, M. Green Productions, and Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment.

Capacity at the Garrick Theatre has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing. Additional measures include hand sanitation stations, face covering requirements, and temperature testing.