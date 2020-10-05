Laura Bell Bundy Launches New Podcast Women of Tomorrow

The musical podcast kicks off October 5 with an interview with Senate nominee Amy McGrath.

Legally Blonde Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy and music producer Shea Carter launch the new podcast Women of Tomorrow October 5 in association with the Broadway Podcast Network.

Inspired by Bundy’s forthcoming album of the same name, the musical podcast addresses the issues each song on her album examines. The first episode, featuring Bundy’s interview with Democratic Senate nominee Amy McGrath, is available here.

Bundy says, “In the album Women of Tomorrow, each song delves into a different issue women are facing today, but the podcast allows us to explore the history of that issue and speak with a special guest or expert about their experience and how we can move forward. Our first episode centers around the song 'Get It Girl You Go,' which is about women doing it all, breaking the glass ceiling, and getting a seat at the table. The music video features all the female candidates running for democratic national office in 2020. So in our podcast, we examine the rights women won over the last 100 years that enabled them to join the workforce, and we interview Amy McGrath, the first female fighter jet pilot and marine to fly an FA-18 in a combat mission who is now running against Mitch McConnell for Senate in Kentucky.”

WATCH: Shoshana Bean, Anika Noni Rose, Laura Bell Bundy, More Celebrate Women Who Get It Done

Inspired by the music of Glenn Miller, Doris Day, Peggy Lee, and classic MGM movie musicals, Women of Tomorrow is due in spring 2021. To download Bundy’s current single, “Get It Girl, You Go,” click here.

