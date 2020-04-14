Laura Benanti Drops New Cover of the Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker'

By Olivia Clement
Apr 14, 2020
 
Proceeds from the track will go towards FoodCorps, which is helping kids fight hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony winner Laura Benanti has partnered with FoodCorps on her newest single, a cover of the Jonas Brothers' song "Sucker." A hundred percent of proceeds from the track will go towards the non-profit organization that provides kids across America with access to healthy food and food education.

The music video for "Sucker" features joyful scenes from life in quarantine, including Benanti's own, as well as contributions from kids, healthcare professionals, and volunteers.

Watch the video above, and stream Benanti's cover of "Sucker" here. Learn more about FoodCorps, which is continuing to provide kids with access to healthy food during the pandemic, by visiting FoodCorps.org.

"Sucker" was originally released on the Jonas Brothers' fifth studio album Happiness Begins in 2019.

