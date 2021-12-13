Laura Benanti Is Annie's Miss Hannigan in New Music-Filled Podcast Tomorrow

The scripted drama, which premieres December 13, is set five years following the events of the Broadway musical.

Tomorrow, a new music-filled podcast set five years after the events of the Broadway musical Annie, debuts December 13 on Amazon Music and the Amazon-owned Wondery, Variety reports.

Tony winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, Supergirl) plays Miss Hannigan with Abbie-Grace Levi in the title role. The cast also features Lance Reddick as Daddy Warbucks, Lila Fields as Molly, Gabriella Scott as Tessie, Bobbi Bordley as Pepper, Sam Zaslow Braverman as Adam, Alan Ruck as Drake, Anne Beyer as Maura, Jon Lindstrom as Senator Jeffries, and Anjali Jay as Venita Dewan.

In the podcast, Annie, now a 15-year-old singer-songwriter, is figuring out her own identity. On the eve of a business deal for Warbucks industries, Warbucks goes missing, and Annie recruits her friends (Orphan Nation) to help run the company and search for her dad—all leading to an even bigger mystery.

The series, which will release eight-to-ten minute episodes each Monday for a year, is based on the characters from the Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, and Thomas Meehan musical Annie, most recently seen in a live version from NBC.

David Kreizman, Ben Strouse, Donna Swajeski, and Marla Kanelos penned the series, which is directed by Kreizman and Claire McClanahan. In addition to new arrangements of songs from the Tony-winning score, the podcast also features original music and arrangements by Chris Tarry, Shawn Pierce, and David Molloy. Haley Klinkhammer provides the vocals for Annie.

Tomorrow will become available to all podcast platforms beginning January 17, 2022, following the Amazon Music and Wondery exclusive.

The original Annie creators also wrote their own sequels, including Annie II: Miss Hannigan's Revenge and Annie Warbucks.

