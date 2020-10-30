Laura Benanti Joins Gossip Girl Sequel Series

The Tony winner will appear alongside Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Adam Chanler-Berat, and more in the HBO Max project.

Laura Benanti has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl sequel in a to-be-revealed role. Deadline reports that the Tony Award winner is the latest addition to an ensemble cast that includes Broadway alums Tavi Gavinson, Jason Gotay, and Adam Chanler-Berat.

The Broadway favorite’s connection to the streaming service extends beyond Gossip Girl. As previously announced, Benanti is an executive producer on the upcoming Homeschool Musical, a musical special inspired by her #SunshineSongs social media campaign.

The new Gossip Girl series, from Joshua Safran (Smash Season 2), will follow a new generation of private school students in New York City, as a new generation of social media influences how they interact. The cast also includes Emily Elyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jonathan Fernandez, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Evan Mock, Thomas Doherty, and Zion Moreno.

Benanti most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of My Fair Lady. Her additional credits include Gypsy (for which she won a Tony) and Tony-nominated performances in She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Into the Woods, and Swing!. On the small screen, she’s had arcs on Younger, Supergirl, Nashville, The Good Wife, and Nurse Jackie.