Laura Benanti Lands a Recurring Role on Hulu's Life & Beth

The Tony Award winner will play Jane in the new series by Amy Schumer.

Laura Benanti is known for her work on both stage and screen. She's been nominated for five Tony Awards, winning once for Gypsy, but she's also been seen in hit TV shows including Gossip Girl, Younger, Nashville, and of course The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on which she impersonated Melania Trump. Now, she has a new show to add to her list of TV credits: Life & Beth, a series from Amy Schumer.

Benanti will play Jane, a struggling mother, in the series that Schumer writes, directs, executive produces, and stars in as as the titular character. Schumer and Benanti previously appeared together on Broadway in the comedy Meteor Shower, written by Steve Martin.

While Beth’s life looks good on paper—from her job as a wine distributor to her long-term relationship and cosmopolitan life in Manhattan—a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past, which changes her life forever. The show will center flashbacks to teenage Beth, which allows her to realize how she became who she is, as well as think more deeply about who she still wants to become.

Broadway veteran Michael Cera is also tapped as part of the cast of this 10-episode series, coming to Hulu.