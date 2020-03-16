Laura Benanti Launches Twitter Campaign to Support High School Musical Performers

By Dan Meyer
Mar 16, 2020
 
The Tony winner spoke to Good Morning America about her feel-good project.
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2020_HR
Laura Benanti Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner and Twitter community leader Laura Benanti has launched #SunshineSongs on the social media network to support high school musical performers in light of theatre shutdowns across the country.

The star appeared on Good Morning America March 16, saying her mom (who is a voice teacher) inspired her to kick off the campaign with a tweet March 13. “I was thinking about how important my high school musical was to me. It’s turned into quite the thing—I’m really happy for these kids.”

Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda replied to Benanti's Tweet and also promised to watch. The campaign has taken off, with hundreds of high schools and community theatres uploading videos using the hashtag.

Other celebrities have also joined in the cause, with Golden Globe winner Jennifer Garner (Alias, Love, Simon) launching #HeyJenLookAtMe.

Benanti won the Tony Award in 2008 for her performance as Louise in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone as Rose. The Broadway alum has also earned nominations for her roles in Swing!, Into the Woods, Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and She Loves Me.

From Gypsy to Eliza: Celebrating the Career of Laura Benanti

From Gypsy to Eliza: Celebrating the Career of Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti and Richard Chamberlain in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Laura Benanti and Richard Chamberlain in The Sound of Music
Laura Benanti in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Richard Chamberlain and Laura Benanti in The Sound of Music
Laura Benanti in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Laura Benanti in The Sound of Music
Laura Benanti in <i>Into the Woods</i>
Laura Benanti in Into the Woods
Stephen Lynch and Laura Benanti in <i>The Wedding Singer</i>
Stephen Lynch and Laura Benanti in The Wedding Singer Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>The Wedding Singer</i>
Laura Benanti in The Wedding Singer Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>The Wedding Singer</i>
Laura Benanti in The Wedding Singer Joan Marcus
Boyd Gaines, Laura Benanti and Patti LuPone in <i>Gypsy</i>
Boyd Gaines, Laura Benanti, and Patti LuPone in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>Gypsy</i>
Laura Benanti in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>Gypsy</i>
Laura Benanti in Gypsy Joan Marcus
