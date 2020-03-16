Laura Benanti Launches Twitter Campaign to Support High School Musical Performers

The Tony winner spoke to Good Morning America about her feel-good project.

Tony winner and Twitter community leader Laura Benanti has launched #SunshineSongs on the social media network to support high school musical performers in light of theatre shutdowns across the country .

The star appeared on Good Morning America March 16, saying her mom (who is a voice teacher) inspired her to kick off the campaign with a tweet March 13. “I was thinking about how important my high school musical was to me. It’s turned into quite the thing—I’m really happy for these kids.”

Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda replied to Benanti's Tweet and also promised to watch . The campaign has taken off, with hundreds of high schools and community theatres uploading videos using the hashtag.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON! When school theater productions closing around the country, Broadway star @LauraBenanti is spreading smiles by encouraging kids to share their performances on Twitter using #SunshineSongs! ☀️🎵 https://t.co/b0iSt5MiC9 pic.twitter.com/sPDBUiZi4j — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2020

Other celebrities have also joined in the cause, with Golden Globe winner Jennifer Garner (Alias, Love, Simon) launching #HeyJenLookAtMe.

Benanti won the Tony Award in 2008 for her performance as Louise in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone as Rose. The Broadway alum has also earned nominations for her roles in Swing!, Into the Woods, Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and She Loves Me.

