Laura Benanti, Nikki Renée Daniels, More Star in Album of New Musical The Perfect Fit

The album, recorded in quarantine, features music and lyrics by 13-year-old Joshua Turchin.

Tony winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, She Loves Me) and Nikki Renée Daniels (Company) star in a concept EP of the new musical The Perfect Fit, written by 13-year-old Joshua Turchin. The album, featuring six songs from the score, will be released by Broadway Records for digital purchase and streaming July 17.

Joining Benanti and Daniels in the cast are Turchin, Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Ellie Kim (School of Rock, Trevor the Musical), Swayam Bhatia (Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks, Really Rosie), Lily Brooks O'Briant (Matilda, Netflix's The Big Show Show), Luke Islam (Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks, America’s Got Talent), Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Amelie, Hunters), and Fabi Aguirre (On Your Feet, Les Miserables).

The Perfect Fit centers on a child actor who suddenly finds they're too old to play a child and too young to play an adult. The musical was developed at the Rave Theater Festival summer 2019.

Recorded remotely during the COVID-19 quarantine, the EP features music supervision, arrangements, orchestrations, mixing, and mastering by Dan Garmon and vocal direction by Turchin. The band features Garmon on keyboard and drums, Turchin on keyboard, Tomoko Akaboshi on violin and viola, Ansel Cohen on cello, David Kawamura on guitar, and Julia Adamy on bass. Partial casting is by Mungioli Theatricals, LLC.