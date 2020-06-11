Laura Benanti-Produced Homeschool Musical Series Holds Online Open Call

Upload an audition video for a chance to be cast in the scripted streaming series from HBO Max.

Tony winner Laura Benanti has announced that the upcoming streaming series she is executive producing for HBO Max is looking for high school student performers. An online casting call is now open.

Students aged 15–18 can upload audition videos for a chance to be in Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020; for more information, visit HSMClassof2020.CastingCrane.com.

Announced last month, the scripted series will explore the themes of classic teen movies in the context of the global pandemic. Student actors will play high school seniors whose drama and romantic intrigue continues online, even as their school has been shut down. The series is inspired by Benanti's #SunshineSongs social media campaign, which invited students to post videos of themselves performing material from high school musical productions canceled in the wake of COVID-19.

Homeschool Musical is executive produced by Benanti along with Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell for World of Wonder Productions (RuPaul’s Drag Race). Pop songwriter and Golden Globe nominee Leland will pen the original songs and score.