Laura Benanti Tapped for Dance-Centric Fox Pilot Big Leap

By Ryan McPhee
Jul 17, 2020
 
The Tony winner will play a business executive with a passion for tap dancing.
Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti Marc J. Franklin

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti has landed her next screen role, joining the cast of the Fox pilot Big Leap. The one-hour drama, inspired by the U.K. documentary limited series Big Ballet, will follow a group of amateur dancers as they compete (on a reality show) to be a part of a modern version of Swan Lake.

Benanti, according to Variety, will play Paula Dirks, a tap dancer who used to be a white-collar executive at an auto company and finds a sense of freedom in performing.

The pilot hails from Liz Heldens, who will write and executive produce (Sue Naegle joins her on the latter). Previously announced cast members include Ser’Darius Blain, Ray Cham, Scott Foley, Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasner, and Teri Polo. Production is expected to begin later this year.

Benanti, whose Broadway credits include She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and a Tony-winning turn in Gypsy, is also working behind the camera as an executive producer on Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020. Inspired by her #SunshineSongs social media campaign, the HBO Max project follows a group of student performers whose spring musical was canceled due to the pandemic.

