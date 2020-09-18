Laura Benanti to Release Debut Studio Album, Drops Single of Rufus Wainwright Cover

The Tony winner's self-titled album arrives in October.

Broadway favorite Laura Benanti will release her debut studio album this fall. The self-titled album from Sony's Masterworks Broadway is now available to pre-order and will be available for streaming and physical purchase October 23.

In the meantime, the Tony Award winner has shared a single from the upcoming release: a cover of Rufus Wainwright's "Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk." Get a taste below. Additional tracks will include Michele Legrand and Alan and Marilyn Bergman's "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?" (from The Happy Ending and later covered by Barbra Streisand), Stephen Sondheim and Mary Rodgers' "The Boy From...," and "The Party's Over" from Jule Styne, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green's Bells Are Ringing.

Benanti last appeared on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady. Her additional credits include the 2008 revival of Gypsy (for which she won a Tony) and Tony-nominated turns in She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Into the Woods, and Swing!.

On the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Benanti launched a social media campaign, dubbed #SunshineSongs, to support high school students whose musical theatre productions were canceled in light of the public health crisis. The project serves as inspiration for HBO Max's upcoming Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, for which she serves as executive producer.

