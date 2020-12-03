Laura Linney and Brian d'Arcy James Reunite for Live Stream of Time Stands Still December 3

By Talaura Harms
Dec 03, 2020
 
Fellow original Broadway cast members Alicia Silverstone and Eric Bogosian also reunite for a virtual reading of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.
Laura Linney and Brian d'Arcy James in Time Stands Still Joan Marcus

The Spotlight on Plays series continues with a reading of Donald Margulies' Time Stands Still, featuring the stars of Manhattan Theatre Club's 2010 Broadway production. The reunion event will live stream December 3 at 8 PM ET and will be available until December 7.

Daniel Sullivan directs the all-star cast:Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio), Brian d'Arcy James (Titanic, Something Rotten!), Alicia Silverstone (The Graduate), and Laura Linney (Sight Unseen, My Name Is Lucy Barton). The latter, currently Tony-nominated for MTC's My Name Is Lucy Barton, also earned a nod for her work in Margulies' play.

The Pulitzer-winning play follows a photojournalist (d’Arcy James) and a foreign correspondent (Linney) as they try to find happiness in a world that seems to have gone amok.

The Spotlight on Plays series is created and executive produced by Jeffrey Richards. Time Stands Still is additionally produced by Patty Baker/Good Productions, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Ted Snowdon and Jacob Soroken Porter and the associate producer is Ken Greiner.

Spotlight on Plays is a virtual reading series, with all proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund. Tickets for all events are on sale now.

The current seven-play fall series will conclude with Robert’s O’Hara’s Barbecue on December 10. Spotlight on Plays continues in spring 2021 with an additional seven plays from playwrights including Larissa FastHorse, Sarah Ruhl, and Paula Vogel.

Alicia Silverstone and Eric Bogosian
Alicia Silverstone and Eric Bogosian Joan Marcus
Laura Linney
Laura Linney Joan Marcus
Brian d’Arcy James and Laura Linney
Brian d’Arcy James and Laura Linney Joan Marcus
Laura Linney, Brian d’Arcy James and Eric Bogosian
Laura Linney, Brian d’Arcy James and Eric Bogosian Joan Marcus
Laura Linney and Brian d’Arcy James
Laura Linney and Brian d’Arcy James Joan Marcus
Laura Linney and Alicia Silverstone
Laura Linney and Alicia Silverstone Joan Marcus
