Lauren Ambrose, Gil Shaham, Kirill Gerstein, More Set for 1st Week of Tanglewood Virtual Summer Programming

The Berkshire venue canceled its 2020 in-person season, but there's plenty to enjoy online.

Kicking off the first week of virtual programming from Tanglewood, Tony nominee Lauren Ambrose will host BSO Musicians in Concert July 3 at 8 PM ET, featuring works by Copland, Brahms, and James Lee III. The presentation will be followed a Great Performers in Recital From Tanglewood concert by violinist Gil Shaham, hosted by Nicole Cabell.

The performing arts center will also present TLI ShopTalks featuring Juilliard String Quartet violinist Areta Zhulla and cellist Astrid Schween in conversation July 2 at 1 PM.

On top of the new content created for the virtual programming, Tanglewood will also present gems from years past. This week's schedule include a master class with BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons teaching Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center July 1 at 1 PM; Kirill Gerstein performing Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F and narrator John Douglas Thompson in Copland's Lincoln Portrait July 5 at 2:30 PM; and Tanglewood Music Center Fellows playing music by Dvorak, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and more July 5 at 10 AM.

Viewers can check out the BSO, Shaham, and all other programming on Tanglewood.org.

The Massachusetts music complex in the Berkshires canceled its 2020 summer programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic in May.

Video stream performances of Great Performers in Recital From Tanglewood will continue each Saturday through August 22, hosted by Cabell. In addition to Shaham, this includes pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Jeremy Denk, violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Orion Weiss, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, pianist Conrad Tao, pianist Daniil Trifonov, and violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth. Check out the full schedule here.

In addition, a concert series of Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians continues each Friday through August 21, hosted by Ambrose (My Fair Lady). Click here for the series schedule.

Finally, a series of other Ozawa Hall scheduled performers will kick off Recitals From the World Stage July 8 and continue each Wednesday through August 19. A schedule of those artists can be found here.

The performances will be filmed throughout June and July at Tanglewood’s Linde Center and other concert halls around the world. These three newly created online offerings are available for a fee and will remain available for one week following their premieres.

A series of free contents will also be available throughout the summer, highlighting past performances at the venue. Artists featured in these videos include the BSO, the Boston Pops, James Taylor, and John Williams.