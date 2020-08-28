Lauren Patten Will Perform Live Streamed Concert From Rockwood Music Hall

By Dan Meyer
Aug 28, 2020
 
The Jagged Little Pill star takes the stage in New York City.
Lauren Patten Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Jagged Little Pill star Lauren Patten will perform a live streamed concert from Rockwood Music Hall in NYC September 15 at 8 PM ET. Accompanied by a band, the Broadway alum will get on Rockwood's Stage 2 with audiences watching from home.

Patten was originally supposed to perform at the venue in early March, though that gig w as canceled in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We've missed playing music together deeply. For the stream, we've adjusted our sound, which is usually full-on rock, to create a softer, more intimate acoustic set," she says.

WATCH: Celebrity Self-Tape: Lauren Patten Sings for Her Dream Role

Prior to playing Jo in the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical, the performer took on the role of Medium Alison in Fun Home. She's also performed in The Wolves and Days of Rage Off-Broadway.

Click here for tickets.

Production Photos: Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

Production Photos: Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Celia Rose Gooding and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and Celia Rose Gooding in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Celia Rose Gooding & Antonio Cipriano in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Derek Klena in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Antonio Cipriano and Celia Rose Gooding in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher, and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and Heather Lang in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
