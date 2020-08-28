Lauren Patten Will Perform Live Streamed Concert From Rockwood Music Hall

The Jagged Little Pill star takes the stage in New York City.

Jagged Little Pill star Lauren Patten will perform a live streamed concert from Rockwood Music Hall in NYC September 15 at 8 PM ET. Accompanied by a band, the Broadway alum will get on Rockwood's Stage 2 with audiences watching from home.

Patten was originally supposed to perform at the venue in early March, though that gig w as canceled in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We've missed playing music together deeply. For the stream, we've adjusted our sound, which is usually full-on rock, to create a softer, more intimate acoustic set," she says.

WATCH: Celebrity Self-Tape: Lauren Patten Sings for Her Dream Role

Prior to playing Jo in the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical, the performer took on the role of Medium Alison in Fun Home. She's also performed in The Wolves and Days of Rage Off-Broadway.

Click here for tickets.

