Laurie Metcalf, Carrie Coon, and Colman Domingo Star in Live Stream of Barbecue December 10

Robert O'Hara directs his family drama as the final reading in the fall Spotlight on Play series.

Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Play series concludes its fall 2020 season with Barbecue, written and directed by Robert O'Hara (currently Tony-nominated for his direction of Slave Play). The production will live stream December 10 at 8 PM ET and will be available until December 14.

The play centers on the O'Mallery family, who have gathered in their local park to stage an intervention with their sister Barbara, whose drug habit is spiraling out of control. The play explores themes of racial politics, addiction and family. The company stars Tony Award nominees Carrie Coon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf), Colman Domingo (The Scottsboro Boys), Annie McNamara (Slave Play), S. Epatha Merkerson (The Piano Lesson), David Morse (The Iceman Cometh), Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), and two-time Tony Award Winner Laurie Metcalf (A Doll's House, Part 2). Also in the cast are Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Tamberla Perry, and Heather Simms.

Barbecue is produced by Patty Baker/Good Productions, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Ted Snowdon, The Shubert Organization and Jacob Soroken Porter and the Associate Producer is Terry Schnuck. Jeffrey Richards is the Executive Producer of the Spotlight on Play series and Barbecue.

Spotlight on Play is a virtual reading series, with all proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund. Tickets for all events are on sale now.

Spotlight on Play continues in spring 2021 with an additional seven plays from playwrights including Larissa FastHorse, Sarah Ruhl, and Paula Vogel.